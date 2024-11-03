Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $112.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

