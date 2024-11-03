Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

