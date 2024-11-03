Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 144.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $292.99 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $238.31 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

