Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,659,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,452,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

