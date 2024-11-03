Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 459.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,707 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,390,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

