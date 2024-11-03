F M Investments LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in LPL Financial by 77.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 82,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 96.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $291.67.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

