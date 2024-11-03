F M Investments LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AMTM opened at $30.79 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

