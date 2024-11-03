F M Investments LLC Sells 931 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,399,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.23 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

