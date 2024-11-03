F M Investments LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

F M Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 56.6% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its position in Atkore by 11.8% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore by 19.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Atkore by 9.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 188,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

