F M Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

