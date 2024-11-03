F M Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,086 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.56%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.