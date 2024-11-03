F M Investments LLC Acquires 30,689 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.35%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

