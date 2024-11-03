F M Investments LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

