Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.91 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $532,409.67 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,704,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

