Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

UBER opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

