Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at $27,710,096.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,132. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,497,051 shares of company stock worth $13,261,098. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

