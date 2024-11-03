Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94.89 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $94.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $17.62 or 0.00025896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,046.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.45 or 0.00495904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00229034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00067925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00019741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,401,272 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

