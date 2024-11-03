ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ESAB opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,789.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,316,000 after buying an additional 653,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

