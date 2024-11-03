Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $985.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $954.00 to $985.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix stock opened at $888.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.24. Equinix has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

