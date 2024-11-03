Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Envista Stock Down 0.1 %

Envista stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Envista by 3,271.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140,235 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 12.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 125,861 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

