Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Envista alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVST opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 34.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Envista by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.