Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.060 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on Enviri
Enviri Price Performance
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.