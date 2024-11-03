Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.060 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NVRI traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 1,248,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,815. Enviri has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

