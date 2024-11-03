Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.16) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Enviri stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 1,248,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,650. Enviri has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

