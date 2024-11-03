Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Enviri Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NVRI stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.