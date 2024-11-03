Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Enviri Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Enviri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.