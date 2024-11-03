Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 185.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after buying an additional 1,219,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 89.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,876,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

