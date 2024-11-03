ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and traded as high as $28.53. ENN Energy shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 164,234 shares trading hands.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

