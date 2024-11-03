Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,306,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FFLG opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $322.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

