Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after buying an additional 324,887 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $200.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

