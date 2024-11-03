Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

