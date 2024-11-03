Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 9,700 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,033.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,033.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,413. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

