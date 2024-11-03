Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 9,458 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LendingTree Trading Down 20.8 %

LendingTree stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

