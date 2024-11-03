Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 6,643 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Palomar makes up about 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Palomar were worth $34,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total transaction of $673,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,388 shares in the company, valued at $41,726,596.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,486. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

