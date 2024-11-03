Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 5,912 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

