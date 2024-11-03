Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 164,403 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,403 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

