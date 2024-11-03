Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Agilysys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,902.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $125.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.