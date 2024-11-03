Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,251,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 133,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,954,196.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $768,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.