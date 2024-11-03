Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 15,961 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

