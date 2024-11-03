Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 10,207 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.46% of Blueprint Medicines worth $26,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 118.86% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

