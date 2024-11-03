Emerald Advisers LLC Has $12.78 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 2,251,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 781,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 446,875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 419.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 417,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

ACAD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.