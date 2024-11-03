Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Tenable makes up 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 1,656,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.