Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,473 shares of company stock valued at $37,088,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 3,171,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

