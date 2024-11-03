Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,185 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,343 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 985,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,152,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,192. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $528,022.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,337.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,022.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

