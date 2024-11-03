Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,302,000 after buying an additional 160,441 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 111.9% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 105,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,571. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

