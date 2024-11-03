Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $243,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $818.93. 5,266,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,448. The company has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $911.04 and its 200-day moving average is $866.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

