Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $46,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $414.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

