Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

EA stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

