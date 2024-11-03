Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

