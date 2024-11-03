Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,757 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.60 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

