Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares traded.

Eisai Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

