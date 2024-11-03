Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.