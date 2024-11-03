Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.